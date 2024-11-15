Listen To Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show Podcast – "Made In USA Claims"

Episode 6 of Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show, Season 2,is now available. Listen to "Made in USA Claims" here , or search for it in your favorite podcast player.

Many customers like to "buy American" and are willing to pay more to do so. However, if you want to call out your product's homegrown attributes, you should know that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), as well as some states, including California, have created very specific guidance and laws on what it means for a good to be of domestic origin.

In this episode, Venable partner Mary Gardner and associate Jay Prapaisilp look at the FTC's detailed Made in USA guidance on product manufacture, sourcing, assembly, and labeling and the penalties for violation.

