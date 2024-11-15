ARTICLE
15 November 2024

Marketing To Children (Podcast)

VL
Venable LLP

Contributor

United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
When marketing to children under 13, there are heightened requirements that go beyond standard truth in advertising practices. The basic idea behind these requirements is that children have a difficult time understanding that they are being given a sales pitch and distinguishing between reality and fantasy. Host Shahin Rothermel and her guests, Venable partner Melissa Steinman and associate Shannon Sansom, discuss some best practices that companies should keep in mind when building promotions and campaigns targeted at children.

Host: Shahin Rothermel

Guests: Melissa Steinman and Shannon Sansom

