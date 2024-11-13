ARTICLE
13 November 2024

State AGs Aim Spotlight On Robocall ​"Gateway" Service Prover (Podcast)

KD
Combatting robocalls has been and continues to be an important area of enforcement for State Attorneys General, as we have previously reported.
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · State AGs Aim Spotlight On Robocall "Gateway" Service Prover

Combatting robocalls has been and continues to be an important area of enforcement for State Attorneys General, as we have previously reported. On October 18, 2024, the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force (Task Force), comprised of 51 bipartisan State AGs, released a notice letter outlining concerns that a Florida-based company was "transmitting suspected illegal robocall traffic on behalf of one or more of its customers" and cautioning that the company "should cease transmitting any illegal traffic immediately." The letter, which was addressed to iDentidad Advertising Development LLC dba iDentidad Telecom (iDentidad), is illustrative of the collaboration not only among State AGs, but also with federal agencies and private industry, on the issue of robocalls.

