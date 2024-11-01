ARTICLE
1 November 2024

Business Groups Rush To File Federal Court Challenges To The FTC's Negative Option "Click-To-Cancel" Rule

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
As we previewed last week, industry and trade groups wasted no time in filing challenges against the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) Final Negative Option Rule.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Leonard Gordon (Venable LLP)
Photo of Ellen Berge (Venable LLP)
Photo of Shahin O. Rothermel (Venable LLP)
Photo of Jay V. Prapaisilp (Venable LLP)
Authors

As we previewed last week, industry and trade groups wasted no time in filing challenges against the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) Final Negative Option Rule.

The Michigan Press Association and the National Federation of Independent Businesses filed a petition challenging the rule in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, while a separate petition was filed by multiple trade associations in the Fifth Circuit. Both cases have asked federal courts of appeals to determine whether the FTC's issuance of the rule exceeded the agency's authority and if the FTC's processes were arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of discretion under the Administrative Procedure Act. The petitions also ask the courts to determine if the FTC complied with the agency's Magnuson-Moss rulemaking requirements, claiming the rule was "unsupported by substantial evidence" and based on determinations that did not allow for consideration of "disputed material facts."

The petitions request that the courts vacate and set aside the rule. If either petition is granted, the FTC will not be able to enforce its Negative Option Rule.

Additional challenges to the FTC's Negative Option Rule might continue. And similar challenges against FTC rules have found success; for example, the FTC's Non-Compete Rule was set aside and ruled unenforceable nationwide. That decision is currently on appeal at the Fifth Circuit.

The authors would like to thank law clerk Bryana Bowman for her assistance in writing this post.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Leonard Gordon (Venable LLP)
Leonard Gordon (Venable LLP)
Photo of Ellen Berge (Venable LLP)
Ellen Berge (Venable LLP)
Photo of Shahin O. Rothermel (Venable LLP)
Shahin O. Rothermel (Venable LLP)
Photo of Jay V. Prapaisilp (Venable LLP)
Jay V. Prapaisilp (Venable LLP)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More