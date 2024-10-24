Episode 4 of Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show, Season 2,is now available. Listen to "Green Claims" here, or search for it in your favorite podcast player.

Protecting the environment and practicing social responsibility not only benefit the planet, but also provide a compelling value proposition. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued detailed guidance for marketers about how to substantiate green claims, and states are increasingly passing laws governing environmental advertising.

In this episode, Venable partner Claudia Lewis discusses how marketers can promote the environmentally conscious aspects of their products while avoiding so-called greenwashing.

Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show will help you identify potentially problematic advertising and marketing practices, or avoid them altogether. The Season 2 episodes examine such topics as Made in USA claims, litigation trends in privacy laws, and marketing to children.

