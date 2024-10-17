Drip Pricing (Podcast)

Ad Law Tool Kit Show - Season 2, Episode 3

In 2023, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) identified two junk fees-related practices it wanted to regulate—omitting mandatory charges and fees from advertised prices and misrepresenting the nature and purpose of the charges or fees. States have been active as well. "Junk fees" or "drip pricing" would be replaced by the "total price," which businesses would be required to clearly disclose. Host Len Gordon and his guests, Venable partner Ellen Berge and associate Jay Prapaisilp, discuss the impact bans on drip pricing might have on businesses, and what marketers should be paying attention to as total price laws come into effect.

Host: Len Gordon

Guests: Ellen Berge and Jay Prapaisilp

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.