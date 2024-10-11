ARTICLE
11 October 2024

Listen To Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show Podcast – "Email Marketing In The Crosshairs"

Episode 2 of Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show, Season 2, is now available. Listen to "Email Marketing in the Crosshairs" here, or search for it in your favorite podcast player.
For decades, email marketing has been an important tool that businesses use to reach customers. But in recent years, marketers have had to comply with an increasing number of laws enacted to protect a consumer's privacy and address so-called spam.

In this episode, I talk to Venable partners Ellen Berge and Ari Rothman about what companies should keep in mind as email marketing lawsuits are on the rise.

Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show will help you identify potentially problematic advertising and marketing practices, or avoid them altogether. Season 2's episodes examine such topics as Made in USA claims, litigation trends in privacy laws, and marketing to children.

If you have specific questions after listening to this episode, don't hesitate to contact me, Ellen, or Ari to arrange a conversation. You can also download the complete Tool Kit or bookmark the link to our e-book for quick access to these industry best practices.

And if you haven't already, be sure to subscribe to this award-winning blog, and tune in to our comprehensive webinar series, where our team addresses current events and examines themes and issues important to advertising and marketing.

And tune in next week for a conversation between Len Gordon and Venable partner Ellen Berge and associate Jay Prapaisilp on "Drip Pricing."

