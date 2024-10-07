California Updates Its Automatic Renewal Law (Again) (Podcast)

self Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · California Updates Its Automatic Renewal Law (Again)

Automatic renewals continue to be a big priority for state regulators. When companies work to develop strategies to comply with the growing patchwork of specific state laws in this area, they often start by looking at California, since that state has some of the most stringent requirements in the country. California has been a moving target, though, as it has imposed specific requirements in 2010, 2017, and 2021. That target will soon move again, after Governor Newsom signed a new law that will start adding more requirements next year.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...newal-law-again

