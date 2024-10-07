ARTICLE
7 October 2024

California Updates Its Automatic Renewal Law (Again) (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
Automatic renewals continue to be a big priority for state regulators.
United States California Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Gonzalo E. Mon
Photo of Beth Bolen Chun
Authors

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · California Updates Its Automatic Renewal Law (Again)

Automatic renewals continue to be a big priority for state regulators. When companies work to develop strategies to comply with the growing patchwork of specific state laws in this area, they often start by looking at California, since that state has some of the most stringent requirements in the country. California has been a moving target, though, as it has imposed specific requirements in 2010, 2017, and 2021. That target will soon move again, after Governor Newsom signed a new law that will start adding more requirements next year.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...newal-law-again

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gonzalo E. Mon
Gonzalo E. Mon
Photo of Beth Bolen Chun
Beth Bolen Chun
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More