ARTICLE
1 October 2024

California Restricts Use Of "Buy" And "Purchase" In Connection With Digital Transactions

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
Earlier this week, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill (AB2426) that restricts the use of the words "buy," "purchase," and similar terms...
United States California Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Authors

Earlier this week, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill (AB2426) that restricts the use of the words "buy," "purchase," and similar terms, in connection with the sale of digital goods, where are there are limitations on consumers' unrestricted ownership and use of such goods.

The new law applies to the sale of digital goods, which includes a wide variety of things that people purchase online, including, for example, games and other apps, music, videos, and books.

Under the new law, marketers are prohibited from selling or renting digital goods using the words "buy," "purchase," or similar terms which communicate that the buyer is obtaining "an unrestricted ownership interest in the digital good," unless the marketer:

  • At the time of the transaction, receives an affirmative acknowledgment from the buyer that indicates all of the following: (i) the buyer is receiving a license to access the digital good; (ii) a complete list of the license restrictions and conditions; and (iii) that access to the digital good may be revoked, if applicable.
  • Before completing the transaction, the marketer must also provide a clear and conspicuous statement that: (i) states in plain language that the consumer is only getting a license to use the digital good; and (ii) includes a hyperlink, QR code, or similar method to access the full license terms.

Importantly, the acknowledgement that the marketer is required to obtain must be "distinct and separate" from any other terms and conditions that the buyer is agreeing to.

The law doesn't apply to the sale of goods that are advertised as time-limited subscriptions, free downloads, and digital goods that users obtain access to that can't be revoked (for example, when the good can be downloaded and used offline). The law also doesn't apply to subscriptions for television and simliar services.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More