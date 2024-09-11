ARTICLE
11 September 2024

Marketing & Advertising Checklist

In the United States, the marketing practices of investment advisers and broker-dealers may be governed by different—and sometimes conflicting—rules and requirements...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
A Guide to SEC, FINRA, GIPS, CFTC, and NFA Rules and Requirements

In the United States, the marketing practices of investment advisers and broker-dealers may be governed by different—and sometimes conflicting—rules and requirements, including Rule 206(4)-1 under the Advisers Act (Marketing Rule), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) rules and guidance, the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®), and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and National Futures Association (NFA) obligations.

To help firms navigate the challenges in addressing these varying requirements, we have developed a comprehensive Marketing & Advertising Checklist. Receive your complimentary copy of the Checklist by completing this request form.

