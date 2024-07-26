SAG-AFTRA Calls Strike Under IMA

On July 25, 2024, SAG-AFTRA announced that it had called a strike under the SAG-AFTRA Interactive Media Agreement ("IMA"). The strike goes into effect as of July 26, 2024. During the strike, SAG-AFTRA members, such as voice actors, will no longer be able to perform services to video game companies under the IMA. The strike follows nearly two years of negotiation between SAG-AFTRA and the bargaining video game companies. While the parties appeared to have been making progress in their negotiation, agreement as to the use of AI and its restrictions has proved to be elusive. This is an ongoing development. Stay tuned.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.