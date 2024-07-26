ARTICLE
26 July 2024

SAG-AFTRA Calls Strike Under IMA

FK
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

Contributor

Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz logo
Frankfurt Kurnit provides high quality legal services to clients in many industries and disciplines worldwide. With leading practices in entertainment, advertising, IP, technology, litigation, corporate, estate planning, charitable organizations, professional responsibility and other areas — Frankfurt Kurnit helps clients face challenging legal issues and meet their goals with efficient solutions.
Explore
On July 25, 2024, SAG-AFTRA announced that it had called a strike under the SAG-AFTRA Interactive Media Agreement ("IMA"). The strike goes into effect as of July 26, 2024.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Dorian Thomas
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On July 25, 2024, SAG-AFTRA announced that it had called a strike under the SAG-AFTRA Interactive Media Agreement ("IMA"). The strike goes into effect as of July 26, 2024. During the strike, SAG-AFTRA members, such as voice actors, will no longer be able to perform services to video game companies under the IMA. The strike follows nearly two years of negotiation between SAG-AFTRA and the bargaining video game companies. While the parties appeared to have been making progress in their negotiation, agreement as to the use of AI and its restrictions has proved to be elusive. This is an ongoing development. Stay tuned.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.

Authors
Photo of Dorian Thomas
Dorian Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More