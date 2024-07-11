Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · NAD Decision Shows "Simple" Claims Can be Complicated
SC Johnson's recent NAD action against Native sheds light on the scrutiny terms like "simple" and "clean" face. SC Johnson questioned whether Native's "simple" ingredients truly lived up to the claim, highlighting the importance of clear messaging and substantiation.
