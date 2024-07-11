ARTICLE
11 July 2024

NAD Decision Shows ​"Simple" Claims Can Be Complicated (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · NAD Decision Shows "Simple" Claims Can be Complicated

SC Johnson's recent NAD action against Native sheds light on the scrutiny terms like "simple" and "clean" face. SC Johnson questioned whether Native's "simple" ingredients truly lived up to the claim, highlighting the importance of clear messaging and substantiation.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...-be-complicated

Hosted by Simone Roach

