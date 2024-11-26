PCAOB Announces Agenda For November 12 Standards And Emerging Issues Advisory Group Meeting

On November 7, 2024, the PCAOB posted the agenda for its Standards and Emerging Issues Advisory Group meeting, which will take place on November 12 at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be livestreamed on the PCAOB's website. The agenda includes an update on PCAOB standard setting, as well as a non-public portion for breakout sessions on artificial intelligence, a report back on the breakout sessions, and a briefing on subsequent events.

A copy of the announcement can be found here.

