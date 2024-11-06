ARTICLE
6 November 2024

Motherhood Isn't A Career Killer... Quite The Opposite

Recently, I saw the quote below (on working and motherhood) from Justine Lupe, and it made me pause to think about my own motherhood journey in a fast-paced professional services career.
Recently, I saw the quote below (on working and motherhood) from Justine Lupe, and it made me pause to think about my own motherhood journey in a fast-paced professional services career. As a younger professional, I always worried about timing my first pregnancy perfectly around work deadlines... turns out that's virtually impossible. I was out on maternity leave in Q4 as an accountant, and guess what? It was fine, more than fine, actually.

There's a longstanding assumption in the consulting space that having kids is a career killer, given client demands. I would be lying if I said motherhood has seamlessly worked with my career aspirations everyday - no one would be naive enough to believe that, but there are lessons I have learned along the way that have been invaluable to my career growth and the value I bring to clients:

1 - Perspective and the ability to consistently reassess priorities.

2 - Question historical norms and solutions. No one is more creative than a parent trying to figure out how to be in two places at once.

3 - Trust your gut instinct.

4 - Don't take yourself too seriously.

5 - It's OK, and frankly normal, to make mistakes.

