31 October 2024

Essential Guidance For Accountants On Responding To Subpoenas (Video)

Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

Contributor

United States Accounting and Audit
An accountant served with a subpoena must understand that it is a legal document that comes with significant risk. However, there are procedures for responding to subpoenas to minimize that risk, starting with reviewing the document with an attorney familiar with the accounting profession's regulatory, ethical and legal operations. This vital first step and additional guidance will go a long way in protecting your client's interests and your own.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Rebecca R. Gelozin
