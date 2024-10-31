Essential Guidance For Accountants On Responding To Subpoenas (Video)

More than 800 attorneys strong, Wilson Elser serves clients of all sizes across multiple industries. It maintains 38 domestic offices, another in London and enjoys more extensive international reach as a founding member of Legalign Global. The firm is currently ranked 56th in the National Law Journal’s NLJ 500.
An accountant served with a subpoena must understand that it is
a legal document that comes with significant risk. However, there
are procedures for responding to subpoenas to minimize that risk,
starting with reviewing the document with an attorney familiar with
the accounting profession's regulatory, ethical and legal
operations. This vital first step and additional guidance will go a
long way in protecting your client's interests and your
own.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.