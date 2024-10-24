Upskilling CPAs: The Intersection Of Technology And Storytelling

Technology is an integral part of most corporate roles in today's business environment. The combination of tech skills and a deep understanding of business fundamentals come together in the modern accountant.

While CPAs are no stranger to continuing education, an intentional focus on developing their technology skillset is an imminent requirement for our professional future. Accountants should understand the tools and software available to streamline their processes, organize data, and mitigate risks for their organization. Unfortunately, this knowledge and these skills are not evergreen. Software and technology change rapidly, and current proficiencies may become obsolete in a short period of time, making upskilling efforts more critical than ever.

This digital shift has enabled CPAs to provide more strategic value and impact to their organization. With automated processes and better data integrity, accountants can provide accurate, transparent data to stakeholders and decision makers, evolving the role of the accountant to a key business partner.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.