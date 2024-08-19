Client Onboarding: A 4-Stage Process

An Accounting business based in Perth, Australia is taking on a lot of new Clients. That's good… but they weren't doing a great job of onboarding these new Clients.

IR Global is a multi-disciplinary professional services network that provides legal, accountancy and financial advice to both companies and individuals around the world. Our membership consists of the highest quality boutique and mid-sized firms who service the mid-market. Firms which are focused on partner led, personal service and have extensive cross border experience.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

An Accounting business based in Perth, Australia is taking on a lot of new Clients. That's good... but they weren't doing a great job of onboarding these new Clients.

So they revisited and documented processes related to onboarding. Then they trained the entire team so everyone knew what roles they should play. There's a summary of the onboarding process below, and each task is assigned to someone with a deadline. (Note, these tasks will vary based on the jurisdiction, billing methods, systems used and services offered).

Onboarding a new client

Stage 1

Archive signed Engagement Letter in share drive

Chase Client Info Intake Form until received

Update SalesPipeline from "Lead" to "Client"

Add ALL Client contacts to Firm Newsletter

Add ALL Client contacts to Client-only Newsletter

Follow Client on social media

Add ALL Client contacts to Birthday Calendar

Notify the team about the new Client (New Client Message)

Chase Client [Tax Office] Portal Access Form until received

Add passwords to Client Portal

Allocate Client Manager, Accountant and CSC ("Team")

Provide Team agreed services list (Engagement Letter)

Set 'Orientation Meeting' for complex Clients

Schedule pre-agreed meetings with Client as required

Stage 2

Setup Client in internal Practice Management (PM),

Accounting, and Payment systems

Input new work into PM system based on agreed services

Create PM triggers and alerts for deadlines and reports

Create job in Accounting system and assign team

Set up Payment account (in this case, Dext)

Create invoice in Accounting system (in this case Xero)

Add to Auto Enrollment Schedule

Update all Client info and RB supplier email to Xero

Update all Client info to PM system

Move old emails, notes from Sales Pipeline to PM system

Stage 3

Enter new Client in Xero for invoicing, subscription, and team access

Set recurring invoice function in Xero

Create a new Xero subscription or take over the Client's subscription

In User Management, add all team members

Stage 4

Client Manager sets Client Orientation meeting

Update Client Orientation Presentation for Client

name, software configuration and logo

Introduce Team and advise of typical availability

Ensure Client has properly configured all applications

Schedule additional training sessions on applications as required

Obtain bank information, set up bank feeds and get bank access

Schedule monthly, quarterly, annual review based on package

Set up all account codes, opening balances, fiscal periods and payroll data

Test application synching

Archive Client system passwords in drive

Make Client Check-in Call after 10 and 30 days

Are you making the best first impressions with new Clients? How can your onboarding processes be strengthened?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.