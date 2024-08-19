ARTICLE
19 August 2024

Client Onboarding: A 4-Stage Process

An Accounting business based in Perth, Australia is taking on a lot of new Clients. That's good… but they weren't doing a great job of onboarding these new Clients.
An Accounting business based in Perth, Australia is taking on a lot of new Clients. That's good... but they weren't doing a great job of onboarding these new Clients.

So they revisited and documented processes related to onboarding. Then they trained the entire team so everyone knew what roles they should play. There's a summary of the onboarding process below, and each task is assigned to someone with a deadline. (Note, these tasks will vary based on the jurisdiction, billing methods, systems used and services offered).

Onboarding a new client

Stage 1

  • Archive signed Engagement Letter in share drive
  • Chase Client Info Intake Form until received
  • Update SalesPipeline from "Lead" to "Client"
  • Add ALL Client contacts to Firm Newsletter
  • Add ALL Client contacts to Client-only Newsletter
  • Follow Client on social media
  • Add ALL Client contacts to Birthday Calendar
  • Notify the team about the new Client (New Client Message)
  • Chase Client [Tax Office] Portal Access Form until received
  • Add passwords to Client Portal
  • Allocate Client Manager, Accountant and CSC ("Team")
  • Provide Team agreed services list (Engagement Letter)
  • Set 'Orientation Meeting' for complex Clients
  • Schedule pre-agreed meetings with Client as required

Stage 2

  • Setup Client in internal Practice Management (PM),
  • Accounting, and Payment systems
  • Input new work into PM system based on agreed services
  • Create PM triggers and alerts for deadlines and reports
  • Create job in Accounting system and assign team
  • Set up Payment account (in this case, Dext)
  • Create invoice in Accounting system (in this case Xero)
  • Add to Auto Enrollment Schedule
  • Update all Client info and RB supplier email to Xero
  • Update all Client info to PM system
  • Move old emails, notes from Sales Pipeline to PM system

Stage 3

  • Enter new Client in Xero for invoicing, subscription, and team access
  • Set recurring invoice function in Xero
  • Create a new Xero subscription or take over the Client's subscription
  • In User Management, add all team members

Stage 4

  • Client Manager sets Client Orientation meeting
  • Update Client Orientation Presentation for Client

name, software configuration and logo

  • Introduce Team and advise of typical availability
  • Ensure Client has properly configured all applications
  • Schedule additional training sessions on applications as required
  • Obtain bank information, set up bank feeds and get bank access
  • Schedule monthly, quarterly, annual review based on package
  • Set up all account codes, opening balances, fiscal periods and payroll data
  • Test application synching
  • Archive Client system passwords in drive
  • Make Client Check-in Call after 10 and 30 days

Are you making the best first impressions with new Clients? How can your onboarding processes be strengthened?

