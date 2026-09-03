Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | August 24, 2026

If there was ever any doubt about the Trump administration’s enthusiasm for space, it was swept aside by the August 20 release of the new National Space Transportation Policy. The wide-ranging plans lay out a roadmap for the policy and physical infrastructure to support a goal of 1,000 annual launches by 2030.

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If there was ever any doubt about the Trump administration’s enthusiasm for space, it was swept aside by the August 20 release of the new National Space Transportation Policy. The wide-ranging plans lay out a roadmap for the policy and physical infrastructure to support a goal of 1,000 annual launches by 2030. On Capitol Hill, the U.S. Space Force shared a FY 2027 budget request that represents a 120% increase over its FY 2026 request. Outside the U.S., the EU levied sanctions on several leaders of Russia’s space industry, Space Force launched its second satellite on a Japanese rocket and China’s space program experienced another launch failure.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

Download the Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update - 08.24.2026

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