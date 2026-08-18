Three Greenberg Glusker Partners Recognized As LA Times Studios 2026 Private Equity And M&A Visionaries

Greenberg Glusker is pleased to announce that Corporate Partners Andrew Apfelberg and Eric Perlmutter-Gumbiner, alongside Corporate Chair Rich Sweet, have been selected to the LA Times Studios 2026 Private Equity and M&A Visionaries list featured in the August 2026 issue

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Greenberg Glusker is pleased to announce that Corporate Partners Andrew Apfelberg and Eric Perlmutter-Gumbiner, alongside Corporate Chair Rich Sweet, have been selected to the LA Times Studios 2026 Private Equity and M&A Visionaries list featured in the August 2026 issue.

Andrew Apfelberg represents a “who’s who” of middle-market companies and high net worth individuals/family offices throughout the United States. He has considerable depth of experience in the branded consumer products, manufacturing and distribution, and professional service industries. Based on the results he achieves for them, his clients describe him as a practical, empathetic practitioner in an outside general counsel capacity or in significant transactions. Andrew has also overseen operations for various for-profit and non-profit organizations. Such experience allows him to structure transactions and negotiate agreements more effectively—maximizing value to the client through a personal understanding of the real-life issues that make a given solution more likely to be implemented and viewed as an effective outcome by both sides.

Eric Perlmutter-Gumbiner is a trusted M&A and transactional advisor to founders, entrepreneurs, strategic acquirers, investors, family offices, private equity sponsors, and high-growth companies across consumer products, media, entertainment, technology, sports, food and beverage, and branded businesses. Over more than a decade, Eric has built a sophisticated corporate practice spanning mergers and acquisitions, strategic investments, private equity and venture capital transactions, joint ventures, financings, restructurings, and outside general counsel representation. Eric combines elite transactional execution with practical, forward-looking judgment.

Rich Sweet, Chair of Greenberg Glusker's Corporate Department, brings decades of experience across a wide range of transactional and regulatory matters, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, contract negotiations, and debt and equity financing. He represents middle-market, automotive, food and beverage, service, real estate, and high-tech companies, advising on general corporate and securities matters, complex limited liability company operating and joint venture agreements, and asset purchase, stock purchase, and merger agreements. Rich has led the firm's Corporate Department since 2018, and his practice pairs technical transactional depth with a client-service approach.

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