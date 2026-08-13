Dealmakers: Private M&A Report Australia 2026

Against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, regulatory change and economic volatility, Australian private M&A proved remarkably resilient in 2025. The return of the billion-dollar deal, sustained private capital deployment and an increased focus on deal certainty defined the market.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.

Article Insights

Kam Jamshidi’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular: with Inhouse Counsel

with readers working within the Media & Information, Law Firm and Construction & Engineering industries

Against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, regulatory change and economic volatility, Australian private M&A proved remarkably resilient in 2025. The return of the billion-dollar deal, sustained private capital deployment and an increased focus on deal certainty defined the market.

Drawing on deep transactional experience, this report offers a view of the trends, opportunities and challenges shaping Australian private M&A right now and the period ahead.

The Report covers:

The return of the billion-dollar deal

Private capital and sponsor strategies

Deal certainty and regulatory approvals

Transaction structures and pricing mechanisms

Seller liability and market practice

The outlook for Australian private M&A

"Activity was stronger than the conditions would have suggested. Sellers who invested early in exit readiness were best placed to move quickly when opportunities emerged, particularly at the top end of the market. Opportunistic sellers are positioning to make the most of any window of opportunity that may emerge." - Kam Jamshidi, Partner.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.