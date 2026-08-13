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13 August 2026

Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | August 10, 2026

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The entertainment headlines may be all about Spiderman and The Odyssey, but the U.S. space policy headlines over the past two weeks were mostly about Star Wars. The Senate confirmed a new Chief of Space Operations, the Space Forces Association unveiled a simulation to depict space warfare for lawmakers, and the service touted its acquisition transformation
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The entertainment headlines may be all about Spiderman and The Odyssey, but the U.S. space policy headlines over the past two weeks were mostly about Star Wars. The Senate confirmed a new Chief of Space Operations, the Space Forces Association unveiled a simulation to depict space warfare for lawmakers, and the service touted its acquisition transformation.

Outside Washington, China launched three satellites during two launches in late July. The launches, China’s 52nd and 53rd of the year, put it on track to surpass 100 launched this year.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

Download the Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update - 08.10.2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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