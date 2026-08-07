U.S. Department Of War Pauses CMMC Phase II Program Requirements

DOW Chief Information Officer Kirsten A. Davies said the suspension and accompanying 60-day study were a response to concerns about burdening small and medium-sized businesses with regulatory and administrative requirements that could prevent innovative companies from participating in the defense industry. She added that “robust cybersecurity and operational resilience remain critical to protecting American innovation and supporting warfighter readiness” and that the Department believes the defense industrial base can achieve both while reducing unnecessary hurdles.

The Department is establishing a task force to conduct a review of the CMMC program based on industry feedback, with industry input due by August 14, 2026 and the task force’s final report set to be delivered to the Department’s CIO in mid-September. During the interim period, the Department indicated that it will continue enforcing cybersecurity compliance with the relevant NIST standards through self-assessments and select government-led assessments focused on meaningful cyber hygiene. The Department also emphasized that the CMMC suspension does not eliminate contractors’ and subcontractors’ underlying contractual obligations to safeguard covered defense information.

Takeaway: Federal contractors and subcontractors have received, at minimum, a temporary reprieve from CMMC’s burdensome third-party assessment requirement, though many have already invested the relevant time and resources to obtaining relevant certifications given the original November 2026 deadline. Ideally, whatever changes are made to CMMC based on the task force’s work will not require companies that have already obtained third-party certifications to re-complete the process. Companies in this space will want to consider whether to submit feedback to the task force prior to the August 14, 2026 deadline and will need to closely monitor the CMMC Reform Task Force’s public Request for Information process, as the resulting recommendations may determine the ultimate fate of CMMC Phase II.