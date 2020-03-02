Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of clients.
- Represented lender on a mortgage loan secured by a portfolio of five hotels located in or near Charlotte, North Carolina.
- Represented lender on a $140 million loan secured by six Embassy Suites hotels in various states.
- Represented the lenders in a $485 million renovation loan for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is being rebranded as the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
- Represented the lender in a $275 million financing secured by the Sheraton Downtown hotel in Dallas, Texas.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.