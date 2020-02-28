Partner August Horvath recently analyzed a decision by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirming dismissal of a case alleging that calling a soft drink a "diet" soda communicates consumers that you are selling a weight-loss product. As August notes, Judge Orrick and the Ninth Circuit panel understood the need to review advertising and marketing claims using common-sense understanding of what words mean in context. In so doing, they recognized that the claims of deception alleged by plaintiffs' counsel were implausible.
