United States:
Prosecution Pointer 214
28 February 2020
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
For a QPIDS submission, one must include a RCE and the RCE fee.
The RCE will be treated as a "conditional" RCE until it
is determined whether any item of information on the IDS
necessitates reopening prosecution.
