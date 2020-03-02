Yova Borovska, Counsel in the firm's Immigration practice, comments on President Trump's impact on the H-1B work visa program in TechTarget's article "Trump H-1B Work Visa Actions Disappoint ex-Disney Workers."
The lottery change "will encourage more employers to apply" for visas, said Yova Borovska, an immigration attorney at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC in Washington. "It's so much easier to participate in a lottery."
