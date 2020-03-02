John Washlick, shareholder in the firm's Healthcare section, is a contributing author to the first edition of AHLA's "Health Care Transactions Manual: Understanding the Consequences of the Health Care Deal," which helps readers gain a greater understanding of the legal and regulatory landscape and unique risks surrounding health care deals.
The Manual will help attorneys and other health care industry stakeholders understand nuances such as:
- When seemingly straightforward business terms can veer toward health care fraud and abuse
- How health care organization and/or management structure can impact the deal
- The need to comply with both non-disclosure terms and federal and state privacy laws when conducting due diligence
- How increased collaboration between health care entities may give raise to antitrust issues
- How tax-exempt status may be impacted in the course of a deal between exempt and non-exempt entities
- The need to consider state and federal environmental implications as they relate to radioactive materials used in patient care
Click here to access the book.
