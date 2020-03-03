There are more than 11,000 wells, nearly 600 platforms and 24,000 km of pipeline network on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS). It is estimated that by 2025 more than 220 oil and gas production fields and their structures will be decommissioned. In their recent opinion piece, “Turning oil rigs into reefs: A missed opportunity,” colleagues Chris Harrison and Henrietta Worthington discuss why the Gulf of Mexico’s “rigs to reefs” approach has not been adopted in the UKCS.
