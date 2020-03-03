One of the big questions for the employee ownership field is, why has the number of US employee-owned firms failed to grow significantly over the last couple of decades?
An upcoming paper from Fifty by Fifty proposes that the barrier to growth is a lack of agency. Employees don't have the knowledge, skills or capital to pursue a buyout of their employer; and employers, knowing little about the benefits of selling to employees, are more likely to respond to an opportunity that knocks on their door, such as an offer from a private equity firm or a strategic buyer. McDermott's Ted Becker and Erin Turley share their thoughts on the guidelines in a recent article published on Medium.
Originally published on Fifty by Fifty, January 29, 2020
