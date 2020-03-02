Seyfarth Synopsis: On February 13, 2020, Jerry Maatman, Seyfarth's co-chair of its class action defense group, hosted a book launch event – for the 16th Annual Workplace Class Action Litigation Report – discussing key trends in workplace class action litigation in 2019. In this week's blog video, Jerry discusses trends #2 and #3 from the book launch event. In Trend #2, he discusses highlights from the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019 and the impact of U.S. Supreme Court rulings. In Trend #3, Jerry discusses governmental enforcement litigation in 2019, which reflected that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's ("EEOC") lawsuit filings and settlements slowed significantly last year. As a result, these developments represent the second and third trends of the 16th Annual Workplace Class Action Litigation Report ("WCAR"). Please look out for Trend #4 coming soon. Watch Jerry discuss these trends in the link below!
