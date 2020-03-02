Curtis Schaffner, associate in the firm's Labor & Employment section, talks with KDKA News about the City of Pittsburgh's new paid sick time program, which goes into effect March 15, and its impact on employers.
"Over 40 percent of the private workforce has no access to private sick leave across the United States," says employment attorney Curtis Schaffner.
"It requires employers to provide paid sick leave to any employee who works within the city of Pittsburgh," Schaffner told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Monday.
"If the company is outside the city but they have an employee who works 35 hours or more in a calendar year within the city, then this act is going to apply to that specific employee," said Schaffner.
