One in five job applicants say an interviewer flirted with them during a job interview, and more than half of them flirted back, according to a survey by background-screening firm JDP. Of the 1,997 people surveyed, 58% of the women flirted back and 71% of the men reciprocated. The attraction may not have been mutual, though. Many job applicants may believe they have no choice but tao flirt back in order to land the job.
McDermott's Maria Rodriguez contributes to a SHRM article discussing the findings of the JDP survey, including what male and female interviewees worry about most. The article also addresses how job interview flirters can and should be disciplined in the workplace.
Originally published on SHRM, February 2020
