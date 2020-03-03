Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) enforcement activity reached new heights in 2019. Corporate penalties paid to US enforcement agencies topped the prior year's record levels. These enforcement trends are critically important both to Latin American companies and to US companies doing business in Latin America. WilmerHale has conducted dozens of internal investigations in Latin America, including eight investigations in Mexico, six in Brazil, and many others in Argentina, Chile, Peru, and throughout Central America.
This WilmerHale client alert and webcast—published and recorded in both English and Spanish—summarizes key Latin America anti-bribery enforcement developments from 2019 and provides predictions for 2020.
Read the full alert (English version).
Read the full alert (Spanish version).
Download >> Latin America Anti-Bribery Year-in-Review: 2019 Developments and Predictions for 2020
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.