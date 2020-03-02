Read an award-winning excerpt from the newly published Practitioner's Guide to Global Investigations
White Collar Alert
How is an investigation conducted? What factors should lawyers keep in mind at each step along the way? The latest edition of The Practitioner’s Guide to Global Investigations (Law Business Research: 2020) comprehensively addresses the processes and issues that may arise in the course of cross-border, multifaceted corporate investigations. The latest edition of this guide, written by leading practitioners for legal and financial professionals managing cross-border investigations, is now available.
This edition of The Practitioner’s Guide reflects the increasing prosecutorial focus on individual accountability and on tone at the top, as well as the growing importance of technology in carrying out and investigating misconduct.
The Practitioner’s Guide includes a chapter by DLA Piper partners John M. Hillebrecht, Lisa Tenorio-Kutzkey and Eric Christofferson, “Representing Individuals in Interviews: the US Perspective.” When representing individuals in investigations (whether purely internal or government-facing), determining whether to consent to an interview, and any interview itself, can be pivotal. The chapter discusses the relationship between a company and its employee-witnesses, explores potential pitfalls in the interview process, and suggests certain best practices.
We are pleased to announce that this chapter is a winner of the Burton Award's 2020 Law360 Distinguished Legal Writing Award. This award, presented to the authors of just 30 winning articles chosen from those submitted by the 1,000 largest law firms in the United States, honors law firm partners and associates for clear, concise, and comprehensive legal writing.
Please read the chapter, and get a glimpse into the contents of this entire edition of The Practitioner’s Guide to Global Investigations.
