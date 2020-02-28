Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) Announces Agreement for the Sale of Masthercell Global, its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Subsidiary for $315 million.
Pearl Cohen represents Orgenesis Inc. in the acquisition by Catalent Pharma Solutions of Masthercell Global, Inc., a subsidiary of Orgenesis Inc.
Mark Cohen, a Senior Partner and the Chair of the Life Science Practice Group at Pearl Cohen, represented Orgenesis in the transaction, and represents Orgenesis in its commercial, corporate and intellectual property matters.
Orgenesis anticipates that it will receive proceeds of approximately $127 million resulting from the transaction. The transaction is expected to close during the current fiscal first quarter of 2020. Orgenesis expects to use the net proceeds from the sale of Masthercell to continue to grow its point-of-care cell therapy business and to further the development of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products.
https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/orgenesis-announces-agreement-for-the-sale-of-masthercell-global-its-contract-development-and-manufacturing-organization-cdmo-subsidiary-1028867356
