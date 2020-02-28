United States:
MSRB Publishes Criteria For Designating Participants In Business Continuity And Disaster Recovery Testing
28 February 2020
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The MSRB published criteria for designating
participants in the next mandatory functional and performance tests
of the MSRB's business continuity / disaster recovery
("BC/DR") plans. Firms designated as participants will be
provided at least 45 days' notice of BC/DR plan testing.
