Can A UK Sponsor Licence Be Transferred During A Merger Or Acquisition?

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A UK sponsor licence cannot be directly transferred to a new owner as part of the sale of a business. If a merger, acquisition or restructuring changes the sponsor’s direct ownership—or moves sponsored workers to a different employer—the businesses involved may need to report the transaction and apply for a new sponsor licence.

In most relevant cases, action must be taken within 20 working days of the change.

The correct process depends on how the transaction is structured. A share sale, asset purchase, merger and partial carve-out can each produce a different sponsorship outcome.

Key points

A sponsor licence belongs to the licensed organisation and cannot be transferred.

Relevant corporate changes must normally be reported within 20 working days.

A change in direct ownership can require a new sponsor licence.

A controlling share sale resulting in a change in direct ownership will normally require a new sponsor licence if sponsored workers are to be retained post-sale.

An indirect ownership change may not affect the existing licence.

TUPE-transferred workers may not need a new CoS or visa application.

Missing the deadline can put the licence and sponsored workers at risk.

Can a sponsor licence be transferred to a buyer?

No. A sponsor licence cannot be transferred from one organisation to another.

A sponsor licence is granted following the Home Office’s assessment of the sponsoring organisation as it existed at the time of the application, including its ownership, corporate structure, key personnel and ability to comply with its sponsorship duties. A sponsor licence is not a transferable asset and cannot simply pass to a buyer as part of the acquisition of the sponsoring business.

However, this does not necessarily mean that sponsored workers must stop working or submit new visa applications. The Home Office has procedures for moving sponsorship responsibility following a merger, takeover, demerger or TUPE transfer.

The key questions are:

Has there been, or will there be, a change in the sponsor’s direct ownership? If the transaction is a share sale, will it result in the controlling number of shares being transferred to a new owner? Will the legal entity employing the sponsored workers change as a result of the transaction? Will any sponsored workers transfer under TUPE or similar statutory protection? Does the acquiring or new employing entity already hold a sponsor licence covering the relevant immigration route?

The 20-working-day deadline

A Level 1 User must report a relevant merger, takeover, demerger, change of direct ownership or movement of sponsored workers through the Sponsorship Management System.

The report must be made no more than 20 working days after the change takes place.

Where the organisation receiving the workers does not hold a sponsor licence, it must submit a valid sponsor licence application—or apply to extend its existing licence to the relevant route—within 20 working days of the workers moving to it.

Failure to report the change can lead to compliance action, including downgrading or revocation of the licence. The Home Office may also cancel the immigration permission of affected workers. These requirements are set out in section C4 of the current Home Office sponsor guidance.

How different transaction structures affect a sponsor licence

Transaction Usual sponsor-licence position Likely action Asset or business sale Workers move to a different employer Buyer needs the relevant licence and both sides must report the transfer Controlling share sale changing direct ownership Existing licence normally cannot continue Sponsor must report the change, the existing licence should be surrendered and reapply for a new licence Indirect parent-company sale Licence may continue if the sponsor’s direct owner does not change Report relevant changes and confirm the ownership chain Complete merger into a new entity Original licence cannot transfer New entity needs the relevant licence Partial acquisition or carve-out Position depends on which workers and business units move Existing and new sponsors must report their respective responsibilities Internal restructuring Fact-specific Map direct ownership, employing entities and sponsorship responsibility

This table gives a general indication only. The transaction documents and complete ownership chain must be reviewed before deciding which process applies.

Scenario 1: asset purchase or TUPE transfer

Suppose Company A acquires a business operated by Company B. The business and its employees—including sponsored workers—move from Company B to Company A under TUPE or similar protection.

Company B’s sponsor licence does not transfer to Company A.

If Company A already holds the correct sponsor licence, it must:

report the transaction within 20 working days;

confirm that it accepts full sponsorship responsibility for the transferred workers;

provide the required supporting evidence; and

continue meeting the reporting and record-keeping duties for those workers.

Company B must report the workers moving to Company A. If it will no longer sponsor any workers, its licence may be surrendered or made dormant, depending on the circumstances.

If Company A does not hold the required licence, it must submit a valid sponsor licence application within 20 working days of the workers moving to it.

Do transferred workers need a new visa?

Usually not, provided that:

they transfer under TUPE or similar protection;

the receiving organisation holds—or successfully obtains—the relevant sponsor licence;

the new sponsor accepts full sponsorship responsibility; and

the workers’ duties remain unchanged.

In those circumstances, the workers normally do not need a new Certificate of Sponsorship or an immediate change-of-employment application.

If their role, occupation code or other material employment conditions change, separate immigration action may be required.

Scenario 2: controlling share sale

A common assumption is that a share sale cannot affect the sponsor licence because the employing company remains the same legal entity.

That assumption is unsafe.

Under the current Home Office guidance, where a share sale transfers the controlling number of shares to a new direct owner, the existing licence will normally be revoked or made dormant. The company must generally apply for a new sponsor licence if it wishes to continue sponsoring its workers.

TUPE may not apply because the legal employer has not changed. However, the Home Office guidance allows affected workers to be moved to the new licence without making a change-of-employment application, subject to the relevant conditions.

Example

Apex Holdings acquires the controlling shareholding in Nova Solutions Ltd directly from Nova’s existing shareholders.

Nova remains incorporated under the same company number and continues employing its staff. Nevertheless, its direct ownership has changed.

Nova must:

report the transaction through its existing licence within 20 working days;

submit a new sponsor licence application within the required period;

provide the new ownership and corporate-structure evidence; and

arrange for its sponsored workers to be moved to the new licence.

The fact that Nova remains the contractual employer does not, by itself, preserve its existing sponsor licence.

Scenario 3: indirect change of ownership

Not every change in a corporate group automatically requires the sponsor to obtain a new licence.

Suppose Sponsor Ltd is wholly owned by Holding Company B. A buyer acquires Holding Company B, but B remains Sponsor Ltd’s direct owner.

In that situation, the ownership change may be considered one step removed from Sponsor Ltd. Because Sponsor Ltd’s direct ownership has not changed, it may be able to retain its sponsor licence.

The organisation should still review:

whether the transaction must be reported;

whether its registered details have changed;

whether its key personnel remain suitable;

whether branches or linked entities must be added or removed; and

whether the organisation’s operational control has changed.

The distinction between direct and indirect ownership is therefore crucial.

Scenario 4: partial acquisition or carve-out

A partial acquisition can create responsibilities for both the seller and the buyer.

For example, a company may sell one operating division containing 15 sponsored workers while retaining another division and its remaining sponsored workforce.

The seller must report:

the partial takeover;

which workers are transferring;

which workers it will continue to sponsor; and

whether its CoS allocation should be amended.

The buyer must hold or obtain a licence covering the relevant immigration routes. It must also accept full sponsorship responsibility for the workers transferring to it.

The seller may retain its licence if it continues to sponsor other workers. If it has no sponsored workers left, it may surrender the licence or retain it with its CoS allocation reduced to zero.

Do sponsored workers have to be assigned new Certificates of Sponsorship?

Not usually where workers transfer under TUPE or similar protection and their duties remain unchanged.

The Home Office guidance provides that a new CoS and visa application are not normally required where:

the receiving sponsor holds a valid licence in the relevant route;

it accepts full sponsorship responsibility; and

the worker’s duties remain unchanged.

The receiving sponsor may not initially have an SMS record for each transferred worker. It must therefore follow the Home Office’s prescribed reporting process, which can include providing worker details through the relevant Worker and Temporary Worker reporting mailbox.

A new CoS or immigration application may be necessary if the worker’s job changes materially—for example, because the worker moves into a different occupation code.

What happens to the previous sponsor’s licence?

The outcome depends on what remains after the transaction.

Complete transfer

If all sponsored workers move to the buyer and the seller no longer needs its licence, the seller may need to surrender its licence. The Home Office may make the previous licence dormant to facilitate reporting in relation to the transferred workers.

A dormant licence can provide the receiving sponsor with limited access to report activity relating to transferred workers.

Partial transfer

If only some workers move and the seller continues sponsoring others, the seller can normally retain its licence. It must continue reporting on the workers it still employs and may need to amend its CoS allocation.

Change in direct ownership

Where the sponsor itself has a new direct owner, the original licence will normally be revoked or made dormant. A new application will generally be required.

M&A sponsor licence action plan

Immigration due diligence should begin before completion—not after the corporate team has finalised the transaction.

1. Map every relevant legal entity

Identify:

each employing entity;

each licensed sponsor;

every sponsor licence number;

the immigration routes on each licence;

the direct and ultimate owners before and after completion; and

all branches and linked entities covered by each licence.

2. Identify all sponsored workers

Create a schedule showing:

worker name;

visa route;

job title and occupation code;

employing entity;

work location;

visa expiry date;

current sponsor;

proposed employer after completion; and

whether their duties will change.

3. Confirm the transaction structure

Establish whether the transaction is a:

share sale;

asset purchase;

statutory merger;

business transfer;

demerger;

internal group restructuring; or

partial carve-out.

Do not rely solely on the commercial description of the deal. The Home Office outcome depends on the legal ownership and employment arrangements.

4. Obtain employment advice on TUPE

TUPE does not apply to every acquisition or restructuring. Whether it applies is an employment-law question that should be confirmed separately.

Government guidance explains that TUPE can protect employees where a business or part of a business moves from one employer to another. The identity of the employer normally needs to change for a business transfer to fall within TUPE. See the government’s business transfers and TUPE guidance.

5. Prepare the sponsor licence application early

Where a new licence is likely to be required, prepare the application before completion where possible.

This may include:

corporate and ownership documents;

organisational charts;

Companies House records;

evidence of UK trading;

HR systems and compliance procedures;

details of key personnel;

transaction documents; and

information about the transferring workers.

An application cannot always be submitted before the relevant legal change occurs, but the supporting work can usually be completed in advance.

6. Protect access to the SMS

Confirm who will remain the Authorising Officer, Key Contact and Level 1 User following completion.

The business should avoid losing all effective SMS access during a change in management. Changes to key personnel may require separate reporting and approval.

7. Make all reports within 20 working days

The seller, buyer and licensed entities may each have separate reporting duties.

Do not assume that a report made by one organisation satisfies the obligations of every other sponsor involved.

Note: The 20-working-day period above relates to the merger, acquisition, takeover or transfer itself. Where an individual sponsored worker leaves employment and sponsorship ends outside the transfer arrangements, the usual sponsored-worker reporting requirements generally apply, including reporting the cessation of sponsorship within 10 working days

8. Review post-completion employment changes

Check whether any sponsored worker will experience a change to:

employer;

job title;

duties;

occupation code;

salary;

work location;

working hours; or

reporting line.

A TUPE transfer does not remove the need to assess other reportable or immigration-relevant changes.

M&A immigration due-diligence checklist

Before completion:

Identify every sponsor licence in the transaction.

Map the pre- and post-completion ownership structure.

Confirm whether direct ownership will change.

Identify all sponsored workers.

Confirm which legal entity employs each worker.

Assess whether TUPE or similar protection applies.

Check whether the buyer has the correct sponsor licence.

Prepare any required new licence application.

Review proposed key personnel.

Prepare the supporting evidence and SMS reports.

Add the 20-working-day deadline to the completion plan.

Assign responsibility for post-completion reporting.

Review whether any worker’s duties or occupation code will change.

Frequently asked questions

Can a sponsor licence number be transferred to a buyer?

No. A sponsor licence is granted to a particular organisation and cannot be transferred or sold. The buyer must use its own licence or apply for a new one where required.

Does a share sale affect a sponsor licence?

It can. If a share sale changes the sponsor’s direct owner by transferring the controlling number of shares, a new sponsor licence will normally be required—even if the company remains the same legal employer.

What if only the sponsor’s ultimate parent company changes?

A new licence may not be required if the sponsor’s direct owner remains unchanged. However, the complete ownership structure and any reportable organisational changes should be checked carefully.

What is the deadline for reporting a merger or acquisition?

Relevant changes must normally be reported through the SMS within 20 working days of the change taking place.

When must the buyer apply for a sponsor licence?

If sponsored workers move to a buyer that does not hold the relevant sponsor licence, the buyer must normally make a valid application within 20 working days of the workers moving to it.

Do workers transferring under TUPE need new visas?

Usually not, provided the receiving sponsor holds or successfully obtains the appropriate licence, accepts sponsorship responsibility and the workers’ duties remain unchanged.

Do transferred workers need new Certificates of Sponsorship?

Usually not in a qualifying TUPE or similar transfer. A new CoS may be required if there is a material change to the worker’s employment, such as a move into a different occupation code.

What happens if the 20-working-day deadline is missed?

The Home Office may downgrade or revoke the sponsor licence and may cancel affected workers’ permission. The organisation should obtain advice and take corrective action immediately rather than waiting for the Home Office to contact it.

Are sponsored workers always given 60 days if the licence is revoked?

No outcome should be presented as automatic. Government guidance states that a worker’s permission may be limited to 60 days—or the time remaining on their visa if shorter—in certain licence-loss situations. However, the exact action depends on the worker’s circumstances and the Home Office’s decision.

Final thoughts

Sponsor-licence issues can be overlooked in an M&A transaction because they do not always appear in the main corporate due-diligence checklist. By the time HR becomes involved, the 20-working-day clock may already be running.

The safest approach is to map the sponsor licences, ownership structure and sponsored workforce before completion. This allows the buyer and seller to establish who must report the transaction, whether a new licence is required and how sponsorship responsibility will continue without unnecessary disruption to the workforce.

If your organisation is planning a merger, acquisition, share sale or restructuring, WBBI can review the proposed structure and help you prepare the required sponsor-licence applications and Home Office notifications.