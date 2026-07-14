A Guide To The UK Fiancé(e) Visa

This comprehensive guide outlines the eligibility criteria and application process for bringing a fiancé(e) or proposed civil partner to the United Kingdom. From relationship authenticity and financial thresholds to accommodation standards and English language proficiency, discover what documentation and evidence you'll need to successfully navigate the UK's partner visa requirements.

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This guide explains the main UK fiancé(e) visa requirements, including relationship, financial, accommodation and English language requirements, and what happens after leave is granted.

The fiancé(e) visa allows eligible sponsors, including British and Irish citizens, people who are present and settled in the UK and certain others with qualifying immigration status, to bring their fiancée or proposed civil partner to the UK in order to get married or enter into a civil partnership.

Fiancée and proposed civil partner visa applications are considered under p EC-P of Appendix FM of the Immigration Rules.

1. UK Fiancé(e) Visa Requirements

In order to make an application for entry clearance as a partner, including fiancé(e)s and proposed civil partners, the applicant:

Must be outside the UK, as fiancé(e) applications cannot be made from within the UK despite ‘fiancé(e)’ meeting the definition of partner;

Have made a valid application for entry clearance as a partner;

Must provide a passport or other document which satisfactorily establishes their identity and nationality;

Must not fall for refusal under Part Suitability , as applied through p S-EC: Suitability – entry clearance; and

, as applied through p S-EC: Suitability – entry clearance; and Meet all of the eligibility requirements below.

2. Relationship Requirement for a UK Fiancé(e) Visa

E-ECP.2.1. sets out the relationship requirements for entering the UK as a partner.

The sponsoring partner must be:

A British citizen in the UK; or

Present and settled in the UK; or

In the UK with protection status; or

In the UK with limited leave under Appendix EU, in accordance with GEN.1.3(d); or

In the UK with limited leave as a worker or business person under Appendix ECAA Extension of Stay, in accordance with GEN.1.3(e); or

In the UK with permission as a Stateless person.

Irish citizens who do not require permission under the Immigration Act 1971 and are treated as settled for the purposes of the Immigration Rules.

Other requirements include both parties being over 18 and not being in a prohibited degree of relationship. Whether a couple is in a prohibited degree of relationship is set out in paragraph 6 of the Immigration Rules, with reference to the Marriage Act 1949, the Marriage Prohibited Degrees of Relationship Act 1986 and the Civil Partnership Act 2004.

The Applicant and Sponsor must also have met in person and their relationship must be genuine and subsisting. Whether a relationship is genuine and subsisting can be difficult to evidence as no mandatory evidence is required. Our blog Genuine and Subsisting Relationship Requirement looks at this requirement in more detail.

It is advisable to include evidence of wedding or civil partnership plans as this demonstrates that the Applicant and Sponsor do intend to get married or enter into a civil partnership once the Applicant has been granted entry clearance and has entered the UK.

A fiancé(e) or proposed civil partner falls within the definition of ‘partner’ under GEN.1.2. of Appendix FM. This means that the applicant does not need to show that they are already married, in a civil partnership, or in an unmarried partner relationship of at least 2 years. There is also no requirement for the Sponsor and Applicant to have lived together before making the application. Instead, they must show that they have met in person, that their relationship is genuine and subsisting, and that they intend to marry or enter into a civil partnership in the UK within the required period.

Any previous relationship between either party must also have broken down permanently. For a fiancée or proposed civil partner application, neither party can be married to, or in a civil partnership with, another person at the date of application. If either party has previously been married or in a civil partnership, therefore, evidence that the previous marriage or civil partnership has ended should be included.

Finally, the Applicant and Sponsor must intend to live together permanently in the UK. Again, this is difficult to evidence, but evidence of future plans and relationship evidence can be used.

3. Financial Requirement for a UK Fiancé(e) Visa

As with applications for leave to enter as a partner, the couple must meet the Partner Visa financial requirement. For most new applications, this means meeting a minimum income requirement of at least £29,000 gross per year, unless the adequate maintenance route applies because the Sponsor receives a specified benefit or allowance.

E-ECP.3.1. sets out the financial requirements to be met in order to be granted entry clearance as a fiancée or proposed civil partner.

There are many ways in which the financial requirement can be met, through:

It is also possible to rely on a combination of the above where permitted by the Rules.

Where the specified financial requirement is not met, other credible and reliable sources of income, financial support or funds may be considered only where the Appendix FM exceptional circumstances provisions are engaged, including where refusal could result in unjustifiably harsh consequences.

Where the adequate maintenance route applies, E-ECP.3.3.b states that:

“the applicant must provide evidence that their partner is able to maintain and accommodate themselves, the applicant and any dependants adequately in the UK without recourse to public funds.”

Any income, savings or adequate maintenance evidence relied upon should be evidenced from the sources listed in E-ECP.3.2. or E-ECP.3.3., where applicable, and all specified evidence as set out in Appendix FM-SE must be included. Failure to adequately evidence the income relied upon and failure to submit specified evidence is likely to result in a refused application.

For most new applications, the £29,000 minimum income requirement is not increased by additional child dependants. Transitional arrangements may apply where the Applicant first applied as a partner before 11 April 2024, including as a fiancé(e) or proposed civil partner, and is extending with the same partner. In such cases, the former £18,600 threshold and child additions may continue to apply, capped at £29,000.

Applications are now made online, and applicants should provide the required financial information and specified evidence through the current online application process.

4. Accommodation Requirement for a UK Fiancé(e) Visa

E-ECP.3.4. states that applicants must also provide evidence that there will be adequate accommodation, without recourse to public funds.

Accommodation will not be regarded as adequate if:

It is, or will be, overcrowded; or

It contravenes public health regulations.

5. English Language Requirement for a UK Fiancé(e) Visa

As with many other types of visas, fiancé(e)s and proposed civil partners are required to prove their ability to speak and understand English to a certain standard.

Some fiancé(e)s and proposed civil partners will need to sit an English language test at an approved test centre, unless:

They are a national of a majority English speaking country listed in paragraph GEN.1.6; or

Have an academic qualification, either a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree, or PhD awarded by an educational establishment in the UK; or

If awarded by an educational establishment outside the UK, have an academic qualification which is deemed by the qualification and language assessments provider to meet or exceed the recognised standard of a UK Bachelor’s or Master’s degree or PhD, and that provider has confirmed that the degree was taught or researched in English to level A1 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages or above;

Those who are exempt from the English language requirement under paragraph E-ECP.4.2.: Over 65 years old; or Has a disability, physical or mental condition, which prevents the applicant from meeting the requirement; or There are exceptional circumstances which prevent the applicant from being able to meet the requirement prior to entry to the UK.



All other applicants will be required to sit an English Language test in speaking and listening at CEFR level A1. The test must be taken with a provider approved by the Secretary of State.

6. Grant of Leave as a Fiancé(e) or Proposed Civil Partner

If an applicant is granted leave to enter as a fiancé(e) or proposed civil partner, the applicant will be given a grant of leave for a period not exceeding 6 months. It should be noted that a person in the UK with leave to enter as a fiancée or proposed civil partner is not permitted to work or study and will normally have no recourse to public funds.

During this period of leave, the applicant and sponsor must get married or enter into a civil partnership within 6 months of arriving in the UK.

7. Next Steps After Marriage or Civil Partnership

Once married or in a civil partnership, an applicant will be able to apply for leave to remain as a partner. Such applications need to be made before the expiry of leave as a fiancé(e) or proposed civil partner.

To make an application, an applicant does not need to leave the UK and re-enter as a spouse or civil partner. The application can be made from within the UK.

8. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

If you would like further advice on an application for entry clearance as a fiancé(e) or proposed civil partner or leave to remain as a partner under Appendix FM of the Immigration Rules, or in relation to any other immigration matter, then please contact our immigration barristers in London on 0203 617 9173 or email info@richmondchambers.com.

9. Frequently Asked Questions: UK Fiancé(e) Visa

What is a UK fiancé(e) visa?

A UK fiancé(e) visa allows an eligible sponsor to bring their fiancée or proposed civil partner to the UK in order to get married or enter into a civil partnership.

Can a UK fiancé(e) visa application be made from inside the UK?

No. A fiancé(e) visa application must be made from outside the UK, even though a fiancé(e) meets the definition of partner under the Immigration Rules.

Who can sponsor a UK fiancé(e) or proposed civil partner visa application?

The sponsor must meet one of the qualifying categories set out in Appendix FM, such as being a British citizen in the UK, being present and settled in the UK, or holding another qualifying immigration status listed in the Rules.

Do fiancé(e) visa applicants need to have lived with their sponsor before applying?

No. Unlike unmarried partner applications, there is no requirement for a fiancé(e) or proposed civil partner to have lived with the sponsor before making the application.

What financial requirement applies to most new UK fiancé(e) visa applications?

For most new applications, the couple must meet a minimum income requirement of at least £29,000 gross per year, unless the adequate maintenance route applies because the Sponsor receives a specified benefit or allowance.

Can a person in the UK as a fiancé(e) or proposed civil partner work?

No. A person granted leave to enter as a fiancé(e) or proposed civil partner is not permitted to work or study and will normally have no recourse to public funds.

How long is leave granted for as a fiancé(e) or proposed civil partner?

Leave is granted for a period not exceeding 6 months. During this period, the applicant and sponsor must get married or enter into a civil partnership within 6 months of arriving in the UK.

What happens after the marriage or civil partnership takes place?

Once married or in a civil partnership, the applicant can apply for leave to remain as a partner before their fiancé(e) or proposed civil partner leave expires. The application can be made from within the UK.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.