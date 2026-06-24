Sponsor Licence Revoked: What Skilled Workers Must Do | Sponsor Lost Their Licence? 60-Day Rule (Video)

When a UK employer loses its sponsor licence or ceases operations, sponsored workers face an urgent 60-day deadline that could determine their immigration future. Understanding the immediate steps required and available options becomes critical for skilled workers whose visa status has been suddenly curtailed. This guide explores the compliance timeline, notification requirements, and strategic pathways available to affected employees.

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions

Article Insights

Latitude Law are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

self

Your company stopped operating or had its UK sponsor licence cancelled. What happens to your visa right now? Joel, an expert immigration solicitor at Latitude Law, details the urgent timeline confronting sponsored employees during an employer compliance failure.

The short 60-day curtailment period leaves thousands of visa holders in immense legal difficulty. To make matters worse, you cannot carry financial credit or discounts from your previous visa application over to a new one. Joel outlines the proactive steps you must take immediately to find a new sponsor or switch your immigration category before you are forced to leave the UK.

Key milestones covered:

The legal mechanics of a Home Office visa curtailment notice.

Financial losses: The truth about lost application fees and IHS credits.

Rapid response strategies: How to transition safely to a new sponsor.

Do not wait for the curtailment letter to arrive in the post. Protect your future in the UK by taking immediate legal action.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.