New UK Passport Entry Rules For Dual Citizens 2026 | Avoid This Major UK Entry Mistake (Video)

British dual nationals face new passport requirements when entering the UK starting in 2026. Understanding these updated entry rules is crucial to avoid potential complications at border control. What specific documentation will dual citizens need to present, and how might these changes affect your travel plans?

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions

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Did you know that British citizens can no longer travel to the UK using only a foreign passport? In this vital immigration update, Joel, a specialist solicitor at Latitude Law, explains the strict border rules catching thousands of travellers off guard.

Following recent changes to Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) checks, you must enter the UK with your British passport. Unless you have a rare and expensive Certificate of Entitlement to the Right of Abode endorsed in your foreign passport, airlines will deny you boarding at the gate.

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