2026 Chinese New Year Greetings From Gary McIndoe | 2026马年新春贺岁 (Video)

Gary McIndoe, Managing Partner at Latitude Law, shares a special 2026 Chinese New Year message. As we enter the Year of the Horse, we wish you energy and speed in achieving your UK immigration goals. At Latitude Law, we pride ourselves on providing specialist legal advice to help individuals and businesses navigate the complexity of the UK immigration system with confidence.

Latitude Law 管理合伙人 Gary McIndoe 为广大中国客户送上 2026 马年新春祝福。在这一年，我们祝愿每一位追寻英国梦想的朋友都能如骏马般充满活力，顺利达成目标。Latitude Law 作为英国领先的移民法律事务所，始终致力于为您的英国定居、工作和商业投资提供最专业、最稳健的法律护航。

