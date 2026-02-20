ARTICLE
2026 Chinese New Year Greetings From Gary McIndoe | 2026马年新春贺岁 (Video)

Latitude Law

Contributor

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Gary McIndoe, Managing Partner at Latitude Law, shares a special 2026 Chinese New Year message. As we enter the Year of the Horse, we wish you energy and speed in achieving your UK immigration goals.
United Kingdom Immigration
Gary McIndoe
Gary McIndoe, Managing Partner at Latitude Law, shares a special 2026 Chinese New Year message. As we enter the Year of the Horse, we wish you energy and speed in achieving your UK immigration goals. At Latitude Law, we pride ourselves on providing specialist legal advice to help individuals and businesses navigate the complexity of the UK immigration system with confidence.

Latitude Law 管理合伙人 Gary McIndoe 为广大中国客户送上 2026 马年新春祝福。在这一年，我们祝愿每一位追寻英国梦想的朋友都能如骏马般充满活力，顺利达成目标。Latitude Law 作为英国领先的移民法律事务所，始终致力于为您的英国定居、工作和商业投资提供最专业、最稳健的法律护航。

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

