UK Citizenship Refusals: New Good Character Rules 2026 | Latitude Law (Video)

Are you worried about how your entry to the UK affects your British Citizenship application? In this video, Joel Relis, a solicitor at Latitude Law...

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions

Article Insights

Joel Reiss’s articles from Latitude Law are most popular: in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries Latitude Law are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law and Criminal Law topic(s)

self

Are you worried about how your entry to the UK affects your British Citizenship application? In this video, Joel Relis, a solicitor at Latitude Law, breaks down the critical 2026 changes to the "Good Character" guidance.

Key Topics Covered:

Breakdown of the New Good Character guidance 2026.

How to handle a refusal for dangerous journeys and small boats.

What defines a reasonable opportunity to claim asylum.

The ongoing legal challenge against Home Office powers.

Why you need expert legal representation for citizenship in 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.