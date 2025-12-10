ARTICLE
10 December 2025

英国毕业生签证有哪些好处？常见问题全解析｜UK Graduate Visa Benefits & FAQs (Video)

L
Latitude Law

Contributor

Latitude Law logo
Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Explore Firm Details
想申请英国毕业生签证（Graduate visa），但不知道到底有哪些实际好处？担心在成绩出来前申请、学费没交完、课程名称改变...
United Kingdom Immigration
Nancy Zhang
Nancy Zhang’s articles from Latitude Law are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Latitude Law are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

想申请英国毕业生签证（Graduate visa），但不知道到底有哪些实际好处？担心在成绩出来前申请、学费没交完、课程名称改变、或者想先出国旅行会不会影响签证？本期视频里，Latitude Law 的高级移民文案 Nancy 会用中文为你详细讲解毕业生签证的优势，并逐一回答我们最常收到的学生提问。

本期内容包括：

  1. 毕业生签证（Graduate visa）对毕业生本人的主要好处
  2. 在英国可以停留多久：2–3 年，2027 年后为何变为 18 个月
  3. 毕业后在英国找工作、尝试不同行业或自主创业的空间
  4. 为什么很多英国雇主更愿意先雇佣持毕业生签证的学生
  5. 雇主如何在你表现优秀后再申请 sponsor licence，帮你转为 Skilled Worker
  6. 在没有拿到最终成绩之前，能不能先递交毕业生签证申请？
  7. 学费没有全部结清，是否可以申请？课程名称被大学统一修改会不会影响申请？
  8. 课程结束后想先出境旅行，再回英国递交申请有何风险？什么情况下可能导致学生签证被取消？

如果你已经在英国读书或即将毕业，想用好这 18 个月到2年的时间试水英国职场、为将来转工签或走十年长居做准备，这期视频会帮你更清楚地判断：毕业生签证是否适合你、什么时间点递交更安全，以及如何降低旅行和学费问题带来的风险。

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nancy Zhang
Nancy Zhang
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More