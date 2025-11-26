ARTICLE
26 November 2025

Global Talent Visa UK For Academics Part 2 | Documentation & Endorsement Guide (Video)

United Kingdom Immigration
In this second video, Gary McIndoe (Latitude Law Solicitors) guides you through the detailed documentation process for the UK's Global Talent Visa (academic route). Learn how to craft your CV, prepare letters of recommendation (including the strict UK resident/eminent referee requirement), and assemble your hard evidence (publications, patents, grants) to support your endorsement application. Finally, Gary reviews how to select the right endorsing body and which discipline list to consult.

