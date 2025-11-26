Global Talent Visa UK For Academics Part 2 | Documentation & Endorsement Guide (Video)

- with Finance and Tax Executives and Inhouse Counsel
- in United Kingdom
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure and Law Firm industries
In this second video, Gary McIndoe (Latitude Law Solicitors) guides you through the detailed documentation process for the UK's Global Talent Visa (academic route). Learn how to craft your CV, prepare letters of recommendation (including the strict UK resident/eminent referee requirement), and assemble your hard evidence (publications, patents, grants) to support your endorsement application. Finally, Gary reviews how to select the right endorsing body and which discipline list to consult.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.