Global Talent Visa For Academics | Global Talent Visa UK (Video)

In this video, Gary McIndoe explains how the UK's Global
Talent Route works for academics. He covers the key benefits of the
visa, including faster settlement after 3 years, full work freedom
and no need for corporate sponsorship. Discover which endorsing
body you'll need (the Royal Academy of Engineering, the British
Academy, the Royal Society or UKRI) and how to decide which route
(exceptional talent or exceptional promise) is right for you.
If you're an academic based outside the UK looking to move
here under the Global Talent Visa, this is an essential
introduction.