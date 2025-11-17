ARTICLE
Global Talent Visa For Academics | Global Talent Visa UK (Video)

Latitude Law

Contributor

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
In this video, Gary McIndoe explains how the UK's Global Talent Route works for academics. He covers the key benefits of the visa, including faster settlement after 3 years...
Gary McIndoe
In this video, Gary McIndoe explains how the UK's Global Talent Route works for academics. He covers the key benefits of the visa, including faster settlement after 3 years, full work freedom and no need for corporate sponsorship. Discover which endorsing body you'll need (the Royal Academy of Engineering, the British Academy, the Royal Society or UKRI) and how to decide which route (exceptional talent or exceptional promise) is right for you.

If you're an academic based outside the UK looking to move here under the Global Talent Visa, this is an essential introduction.

Timestamp overview:

0:00 Introduction – Gary McIndoe

0:27 Benefits of the Global Talent Route

0:50 Work flexibility – self-employment or employment

1:07 Which endorsing body to use (Academia path)

2:45 UKRI fast-track route for researchers

3:16 Peer view

4:30 Summary

