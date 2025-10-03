UK 20-Year Route To Settlement Explained | 20 Years UK Residence Visa (Video)

Joel Reiss from Latitude Law clarifies the 20-year private life route: it's limited leave for 30 months, not indefinite—leading to settlement after three applications. Ideal for those with or without visas...

Joel Reiss from Latitude Law clarifies the 20-year private life route: it's limited leave for 30 months, not indefinite—leading to settlement after three applications. Ideal for those with or without visas, focusing on continuous UK residence. Overcome proof challenges with letters from family and friends; Home Office may dismiss, but judges value holistic evidence. Avoid relying on word alone—gather 20 years' worth.

