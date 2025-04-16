UK Immigration Rules: Key Changes In April 2025 Explained

1. Overview of the Latest UK Immigration Changes

The UK immigration landscape is constantly evolving, with new rules and changes impacting individuals and businesses. As of April 2025, several key updates have been introduced across various visa routes and immigration policies.

Full details of these changes are available in the 135-page Statement of Changes (HC 733) and accompanying 20-page Explanatory Memorandum, both published on GOV.UK.

These developments carry significant implications for those seeking to live, work, or study in the UK, from fee increases to updates to the Global Talent visa to changes in the Skilled Worker route. This article provides an overview of the latest changes to the immigration rules, offering insights on what's new, what's changed, and what you need to know moving forward. Whether you're an employer, a potential applicant, or simply looking to stay informed, this guide will help you navigate the evolving landscape of UK immigration.

2. Introduction of a Visit Visa Requirement for Trinidad and Tobago

As of 12 March 2025, the United Kingdom has revoked visa-free entry for Trinidad and Tobago nationals. This change is a response to a significant increase in asylum claims from Trinidad and Tobago citizens, rising from an average of 49 annually between 2015 and 2019 to 439 in the past year.

Key Changes:

Immediate Effect: All Trinidad and Tobago nationals now require a visa to enter the UK, including for short visits and transit;

All Trinidad and Tobago nationals now require a visa to enter the UK, including for short visits and transit; Transition Period: A grace period is in place for travellers who secured an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before March 12, 2025. These travellers may still enter the UK without a visa until April 23, 2025;

Transit Visas: A Direct Airside Transit Visa (DATV) is now mandatory for nationals transiting through UK airports en route to another destination;

A Direct Airside Transit Visa (DATV) is now mandatory for nationals transiting through UK airports en route to another destination; Application Process: Applicants must complete an online visa application form, submit supporting documents, pay the visa fee, and provide biometric information (fingerprints and photograph).

You can read more about this change in our recent article, Trinidad and Tobago Nationals: Changes to UK Visa Requirements.

3. Removal of ETA Requirement for British Nationals (Overseas) Passport Holders

British National (Overseas) passport holders are now exempt from needing an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the UK. Previously, BN(O) passport holders needed an ETA, but as of 09 April 2025, this is no longer the case, similar to how British citizens and Irish citizens are exempt. Therefore, BN(O) passport holders can continue to enjoy visa-free access to the UK for short visits of up to six months.

You can read more about British National (Overseas) status British Nationality Law: Britain's Colonial Obligations to Hong Kong, as well as long-term routes for Hong Kong British National (Overseas) citizens to live, work and study in the UK.

4. Updates to Global Talent Visa Rules

As of 09 April 2025, all Global Talent Visa applicants in Arts, Culture, Architecture, Fashion, PACT, and Digital Technology must submit a professional CV and letters of support demonstrating a relevant working relationship with the referee in their specific field.

Additional requirements for letters of support now specify that applicants have worked with referees 'in an artistic capacity' (Arts and Culture), 'in an architectural capacity' (Architecture), 'in a film and television capacity' (PACT), and 'in a fashion design capacity' (Fashion Design).

Additionally, letters of support must now clearly demonstrate that the applicant has had a relevant working relationship with the referee in their specific field—whether that is in the arts, architecture, fashion design, digital technology, or film and television.

Changes to Immigration Rules for Exceptional Promise fashion designers include: broadened eligibility for media recognition; two examples of industry recognition required for graduating collections. For PACT endorsement, "Main Award" winners must have won as individuals, but a significant contribution to award-winning work within 10 years of nomination or a win is still acceptable. "Notable Industry Recognition" has been clarified to require recognition for contribution to at least two separate productions.

There are minimal changes to the Global Talent visa for Digital Technology applicants, although references to Tech Nation have been removed in anticipation of a change in the endorsing body, which may be announced in the near future.

You can find more information on Immigration Rule updates to the Global Talent Visa route from April 2025 on our recent article Global Talent Visa Route: Immigration Rule Updates April 2025.

5. Updates to Skilled Worker Visas

There are significant changes to the rules in force affecting employers who sponsor Skilled Worker visas. There are now restrictions on what costs can be passed onto a Skilled Worker in the UK. The following are prohibited from being passed onto the employee, and must be covered by the employer:

Sponsor Licence Fees: Employers are now prohibited from passing on the costs associated with obtaining or renewing a sponsor licence to their sponsored workers;

Employers are now prohibited from passing on the costs associated with obtaining or renewing a sponsor licence to their sponsored workers; Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) Fees: The fees for assigning a CoS cannot be transferred to the employee;

It remains unlawful for employers to require sponsored workers to cover the ISC, a levy paid to the government to fund training for resident workers.

Attempting to pass these costs onto employees can result in severe consequences, including the potential revocation of the employer's sponsor licence. In particular, this revocation can lead to complications for current sponsored workers who may need to find new sponsorship or leave the UK.

While certain sponsorship-related fees are prohibited from being passed on to workers, employers may still cover other immigration-related expenses, such as:

Immigration application fees;

Home Office commercial partner service charges, such as UKVCAS, TLScontact, or VFSGlobal services;

Immigration Health Surcharges paid on behalf of sponsored workers or their dependents.

Employers should review and update their immigration policies and employment contracts to ensure compliance with these changes.

You can read more about these changes in our recent post, Skilled Worker Sponsor Licence: New Rules on Pay and Fees.

6. Self-Sponsored Skilled Workers: Changes to Salary and Deductions

New restrictions on salary calculations for Self-Sponsored Skilled Workers mean that payments made by the applicant to the sponsor (or related organisations) will be subtracted from their salary, including deductions, loan repayments, and investments. An average of these subtractions will be taken over the duration of the sponsorship. However, payments not related to business, immigration costs, or investments, such as voluntary benefits like salary sacrifice arrangements, will not be deducted. The changes aim to align salary treatment with paid allowances, prevent sponsorship costs from being passed on to applicants, and close a loophole where applicants could fund their own salary through business investments.

More information about the challenges for Self-Sponsorship and what this might mean for you and your business can be found in our recent article New Immigration Rules for Skilled Workers: Further Challenges for Self-Sponsorship.

7. Health And Care Worker Visa: UK Recruitment Rules Updated

Care providers in England now must first attempt to recruit care workers from the existing UK workforce before hiring from overseas. This applies to care workers and senior care workers and is meant to reduce dependence on overseas recruitment and support those already in the UK care sector.

Employers need confirmation from regional partnerships showing genuine attempts to hire UK-based workers first.

The rule applies only to jobs in England—not Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland. It also doesn't apply to workers already sponsored in England before the rule change, including those switching employers or visa routes (as long as they've worked lawfully for at least three months).

You can read more about this as part of our article on New Immigration Rules for Skilled Workers: What's Changing in April 2025?

8. Increased Minimum Salary Threshold for Skilled Workers

The minimum salary threshold has been increased from the previous threshold of £23,200 per year (£11.90 per hour) to £25,000 per year (£12.82 per hour).

For healthcare and education roles that follow national pay scales, salary thresholds have been updated in line with the latest pay agreements. For other occupations, the new £25,000 floor applies regardless of previous going rates.

This change is based on the latest ONS pay data to keep Skilled Worker salaries aligned with UK wage trends and above the National Living Wage. Employers must comply or risk visa refusals or sponsor licence issues.

The policy was also amended to state that when an applicant requests a "new entrant" salary reduction to train for a recognised professional qualification, the qualification must be obtained in the UK.

You can also read more about this as part of our post on New Immigration Rules for Skilled Workers: What's Changing in April 2025?

9. Changes to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS)

Non-EEA nationals applying to the EU Settlement Scheme can now use a UK biometric residence card or permit (BRP) that has expired by up to 18 months as proof of identity and nationality. They will also not be required to re-enrol their biometrics if they do so.

The Rules have now clarified that Individuals who became EU, EEA, or Swiss citizens after the transition period cannot sponsor an EUSS family permit application.

Additionally, applicants with a pending administrative review of an EUSS decision (who have not left the UK or have been granted entry into the UK) will not be removed from the UK.

10. Updated Definition of "Parent" in the Homes for Ukraine Scheme

Lawful UK residency is now mandatory for parents who are joined by their children under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

The scheme's definition of "parent" will no longer include stepparents, aligning the definition of parent across Homes for Ukraine and Ukraine Permission Extension schemes so that it is consistent with the wider UK immigration system.

11. UK Visa Fees Increased: April 2025 Breakdown

From 09 April 2025, the cost of applying for most, but not all, UK visas increased. Some of the most significant increases are as follows:

Settlement and Naturalisation:

The cost of applying for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) has increased from £2,885 to £3,029;

The fee for Naturalisation (British citizenship) has also risen, from £1,500 to £1,605;

Skilled Workers:

Sponsor licence application fee : this increased to £1,579 for large organisations (from £1,476) and £574, up from £536, for small organisations or charities;

this increased to £1,579 for large organisations (from £1,476) and £574, up from £536, for small organisations or charities; Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS): this increased to £525, from £239, less than half the current rate;

Entry clearance application fee: if applying for up to three years, this increased to £769, up from £719. For more than three years, the fee increased to £1,519, up from £1,420;

In-country application fee: for up to three years of further leave to remain, this fee increased to £885, up from £827. For more than three years, the fee has increased to £1,751, up from £1,636;

Visitors:

Despite the very recent introduction of the scheme, the price of an ETA for visa-exempt travellers visiting the UK for short stays has increased by 60%, from £10 to £16;

The cost of a standard visitor visa for visa-required nationals increased from £115 to £127.

For the full outline of the latest UK visa application fees in effect from 9 April 2025, across a range of immigration categories, consult our recent article, UK Visa Application Fees 2025: Important Changes and Updates.

12. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

13. Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main UK immigration changes introduced in April 2025?

Key updates include increased visa fees, changes to the Global Talent and Skilled Worker routes, revised salary thresholds, and updates to the EU Settlement Scheme, among others.

Do Trinidad and Tobago nationals now need a visa to visit the UK?

Yes. As of 12 March 2025, all Trinidad and Tobago nationals require a visa to enter the UK, including for short visits and transits.

Are British National (Overseas) passport holders still required to obtain an ETA?

No. As of 09 April 2025, BN(O) passport holders are exempt from needing an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the UK.

What documents do Global Talent Visa applicants now need to provide?

Applicants must now provide a professional CV and enhanced letters of support that clearly demonstrate a working relationship with the referee in their relevant field.

Can employers pass Skilled Worker visa costs onto their employees?

No. Costs such as sponsor licence fees, CoS fees, and the Immigration Skills Charge must be covered by the employer.

How are salary calculations changing for self-sponsored Skilled Workers?

Any payments made by applicants to sponsors will be deducted from their salary average, affecting eligibility. This includes loans, investments, or any sponsorship-related deductions.

What are the new rules for hiring care workers under the Health and Care Worker Visa?

Care providers in England must attempt to recruit from the UK workforce before hiring from overseas and must evidence these efforts.

What is the new minimum salary for Skilled Worker visas?

The threshold has increased to £25,000 per year (£12.82 per hour) for most roles, with higher thresholds based on updated national pay scales for healthcare and education roles.

Have the EU Settlement Scheme rules changed?

Yes. Expired biometric cards (up to 18 months) are now accepted, and additional clarifications were made regarding who can sponsor family permit applications.

How has the definition of 'parent' changed under the Homes for Ukraine scheme?

Stepparents are no longer included, and the definition now aligns with broader UK immigration rules. Parents must also have lawful UK residency.

What are the new UK visa application fees from April 2025?

Visa fees have increased across most categories. For example, the fee for ILR is now £3,029, and the cost of an ETA has risen from £10 to £16.

14. Glossary

BN(O): British National (Overseas), a nationality status created for Hong Kong residents before the 1997 handover.

Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS): A digital document issued by a licensed sponsor, required for visa applications under work routes.

Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA): A pre-screening requirement for visa-exempt travellers entering the UK.

EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS): A scheme allowing EEA, EU, and Swiss citizens (and their families) to live and work in the UK post-Brexit.

Immigration Skills Charge (ISC): A levy employers must pay when hiring overseas workers under the Skilled Worker route.

Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR): Permanent residency status in the UK.

New Entrant: A lower salary threshold category under the Skilled Worker visa for applicants in training or starting their careers.

Self-Sponsorship: A route where individuals to sponsor themselves to work in the UK by establishing a UK company and obtaining a sponsor license, enabling them to work for their own business.

Sponsor Licence: Permission granted by the Home Office to UK employers or organisations to sponsor foreign nationals for work or study visas.

TLScontact / VFS Global: Home Office commercial partners that assist with biometric enrolment and visa application support inside and outside the UK.

Voluntary Benefits: Non-compulsory perks (such as salary sacrifice schemes) offered to employees, typically not considered sponsorship deductions.

