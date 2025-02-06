UK Adult Dependent Relative Visa｜Applying For A Visa For Elderly Or Disabled Relatives In The UK (Video)

self

Are you considering applying for an Adult Dependent Relative visa to bring your family members to the UK? 🌍 In this video, our expert solicitor Joel at Latitude Law will guide you through the complex requirements and essential criteria for successfully applying for this visa. Learn about day-to-day medical treatment requirements, financial maintenance essentials, and how to prove unavailability of care in the applicant's home country.

Discover the intricacies of different family relationships that qualify, such as siblings and cousins, and understand why the Home Office is stringent with these applications. Whether you're planning to bring your parents or other relatives to the UK, this video provides the detailed guidance you need to navigate this challenging process.

