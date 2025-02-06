UK Adult Dependent Relative Visa｜Applying For A Visa For Elderly Or Disabled Relatives In The UK (Video)

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Are you considering applying for an Adult Dependent Relative
visa to bring your family members to the UK? 🌍 In this
video, our expert solicitor Joel at Latitude Law will guide you
through the complex requirements and essential criteria for
successfully applying for this visa. Learn about day-to-day medical
treatment requirements, financial maintenance essentials, and how
to prove unavailability of care in the applicant's home
country.
Discover the intricacies of different family relationships that
qualify, such as siblings and cousins, and understand why the Home
Office is stringent with these applications. Whether you're
planning to bring your parents or other relatives to the UK, this
video provides the detailed guidance you need to navigate this
challenging process.
