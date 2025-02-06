ARTICLE
6 February 2025

UK Adoption And Immigration | Adopting Internationally| Adoption And Its Immigration Implications (Video)

Latitude Law

Contributor

Today, join Joel, a knowledgeable solicitor at Latitude Law, as he navigates the complex landscape of adoption and immigration laws in the UK.
Joel Reiss

Welcome to the Latitude Law UK Channel!

Today, join Joel, a knowledgeable solicitor at Latitude Law, as he navigates the complex landscape of adoption and immigration laws in the UK. Understanding the legal framework is crucial, especially when it involves the status of the country where the adoption occurs. Joel breaks down the intricacies of adopting from different types of countries, including those within the Hague Convention, others recognized by the UK, and those that are neither.

In this video, Joel explains:

  1. The three different categories of countries relative to UK adoption laws.
  2. The process and legal implications of adopting from non-Hague Convention countries.
  3. The necessity of obtaining a parenting order from the UK Family Court and its challenges, particularly when the child is not in the UK.

This guidance is vital for anyone considering international adoption and concerned about the immigration and legal recognition in the UK.

The path to adoption is not simple, but with expert advice from Latitude Law, you can navigate this challenging process with greater confidence and clarity.

Joel Reiss
