Immigration Changes In 2024 And What To Expect In 2025

At the start of 2024 there was a sense of optimism, with some welcome amendments to the UK's immigration rules. However, 2024 soon became more complex, as a series of policy changes, some aimed at controlling migration numbers, took effect. Looking ahead to 2025, further changes are expected.

Here's a summary of the most significant changes in UK immigration in 2024 and what we can expect in the year to come.

Changes in 2024

New Permitted Activities for Business Visitors

In January 2024 the Immigration Rules were updated to make it easier for visitors to engage in certain business activities in the UK without needing a work visa. These updates expanded the list of permitted activities for visitors, allowing client-facing roles for worker visiting a UK branch or subsidiary of the same corporate group. More flexibility was added for overseas lawyers, and individuals entering for permitted paid engagements no longer need to be stamped in by a Border Force officer.

IHS Fee Increase

While the expansion of permitting activities took place, the excitement was quickly brought down by the hike in the Immigration Health Surcharge fees. From February2024, the IHS almost doubled its fees, from £624 to £1,035 per year for adult visa holders. The significant increase posed a challenge for many applicants, driving up the overall cost of securing visas for workers and families.

Civil Penalties

The IHS increase was followed by the maximum civil penalty for employing someone illegally tripling, rising from £20,000 to £60,000 per illegal worker. This hike added a significant financial burden on employers and reinstate the need for compliance with right to work checks and related immigration rules.

Limitations on migrant workers

In April 2024, the outgoing government introduced restrictions on the ability of sponsored care workers and students preventing them to bring dependent family members with them to the UK. This change led to a noticeable decrease in the number of people applying under those categories.

Furthermore, the minimum salary for Skilled Worker spiked from £26,200 to £38,700. This has also resulted in additional challenges for employers trying to sponsor foreign workers. Likewise, the minimum income requirement for partners of British citizens rose from £18,600 to £29,000 causing considerable strain on families,

End of Sponsor Licence Renewals

In April 2024, the Home Office unexpectedly announced that sponsor licences would no longer need to be renewed and will continue to exist unless revoked. This new rule eliminates the costly requirement of renewal streamlining the process for employers sponsoring workers.

EU Settlement Scheme Updates

From May 2024, individuals with pre-settled status will automatically receive a 5-year extension, preventing them from becoming overstayers. Additionally, employers now need to check pre-settled status only once before hiring, rather than checking again before the status expires. This update brings much-needed clarity and simplifies compliance for businesses.

The End of BRPs: transition to eVisas

In one of the most ambitious immigration mission of the past few years, the UK government set a target of transitioning everyone to an eVisa (digital immigration status) by the end of 2024. Since the beginning of 2024 (and for sometime before then) people with Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) could create a UKVI account to link their eVisa.

From 1 November 2024, BRPs ceased to be issued.

However, there was a a last-minute announcement in December 2024 indicating that the transition period would be extended until at least 31 March 2025. They have advised for travellers to carry their BRP card even if expired with them and use the "view and prove" service if their eVisa does not function properly.

Whcat to Expect in 2025

Further changes and developments in UK immigration policy are expected in 2025.

White Paper on Linking Visas with Training : the government will soon release a White Paper to help people training on linking visas. The policy aims to ensure that employers sponsoring migrant workers are also upskilling the domestic workforce. The success of this initiative will likely depend on how effectively funds from the Immigration Skills Charge are used.

Migration Advisory Committee Reviews : The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has already been tasked with assessing skills shortages in IT and engineering and reviewing the impact of partner visa minimum income increases. Expect further policy changes to emerge based on these findings in 2025.

eVisas and ETA Scheme : Given the transition challenges with eVisas and the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, applicants should prepare for potential disruptions. The government's delayed rollout of the new systems may lead to ongoing travel issues throughout 2025.

Changes to the Digital Tech Global Talent Scheme : With the contract for the endorsing body of the Global Talent scheme for digital tech being shifted from Tech Nation to a new provider, there may be changes to the qualifying criteria. This will be a critical development for businesses looking to sponsor talent in the tech sector.

Ukraine Schemes Update: On 4 February 2025, the Ukraine Permission Extension scheme will grant a further 18 months to those with permission under the Ukraine schemes. However, the government has confirmed that there are currently no plans for these schemes to lead to Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

It can be said that 2024 was a year of significant changes, with both positive updates and challenges for businesses and individuals navigating the UK immigration system. As we move into 2025, we can expect further policy shifts, particularly in areas like training, skills shortages, and visa technology. Those involved in the immigration process must stay informed and adapt to the ongoing changes.

